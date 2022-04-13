Dr B R Amdedkar Debate competition held at USTM

Guwahati, April 13: The University School of Law and Research at USTM has organized an Inter Departmental Debate Competition on the occasion of 131st Birthday Anniversary of Dr. B.R.Ambedkar with the topic “Reservation are misused by the Creamy Layer” . Students from different departments of USTM have participated in the Debate competition

The Dean of the school of law Dr. Baharul Islam gave the introductory speech and speech on introductory theme of the day was delivered by Shangky Khongwar.

The students who were in favour of reservation were on the opinion that the reservation shouldn’t be caste based but should be in economic based criteria. They were of the view that the creamy layer are economically and educationally advanced so why to provide them the benefits. How can India provide a message of oneness by giving reservation.

Then there were other students who were against the topic and supported the reservation policy by claiming that it uplifts the weaker section. It is a means to end inequalities in society and reservation is the remedy to it. The students were of the view that this reservation is more like an economic criteria because the sections being benefitted by the reservation are actually poor and need to be uplifted .

After the debate competition the speaker of the debate Prof. S. Rajkhowa addressed the gathering. He has enlightened the various points regarding reservation as well as the life of Dr Ambedkar.

Dr. Mitali Goswami, HOD, Department of English and Sandeep Gupta, Associate Professor, Dept. Of Sociology have put judges’ remarks regarding the standard and quality of the debate.

The entire event was hosted by Yasser Iftikar Rahman, Asst. Professor USLR, USTM. The vote of thanks was given by Md.Sir Abdul Wadud.