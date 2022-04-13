Nongstoin MLA made chairman of MSDC

Nongstoin, April 13: The National President of the National Peoples’ Party (NPP) has appointed Macmillan Byrsat, MLA of Nongstoin as the Chairman of the Meghalaya State Disciplinary Committee (MSDC).

The National President of NPP, Conrad K Sangma stated that in its meeting held on 15th March, 2022 has set up the State Disciplinary Committee of the NPP Party Meghalaya State Unit where Macmillan was appointed as the Chairman along with other two MDCs as its members and two other members which include the President of State Youth Wing and Working President of State Youth Wing.