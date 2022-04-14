1,500 days of MDA: A critical analysis

SHILLONG, April 13: On March 6, 2018, Conrad Kongkal Sangma took oath as the 12th Chief Minister of Meghalaya, promising to usher in change in the state. Two weeks prior to that date, the NPP national president had released the party’s election manifesto calling it “People’s Document for Meghalaya”.

The “People’s Document” highlighted key aspects of governance in areas of economic planning and development, education, healthcare, infrastructure, public utilities delivery systems, agriculture, employment generation, youth welfare, women empowerment and environmental protection.

“This is not just another election manifesto; rather, it is the foundation on which the contractual obligation between the party and the people of Meghalaya stands upon. It is not only our guiding light, but will also act as a constant reminder of our promise to the people of Meghalaya which we must honour at all costs,” Sangma had stated at an election campaign in Jaintia Hills.

Exactly 1,500 days have passed since Sangma took oath as CM. But has he delivered his promise? Has the wind of change come in Meghalaya? Has the MDA government delivered its tall promise of change and clean governance?

The Shillong Times has taken a critical view of the governance delivered by the NPP-led government and has listed certain issues that continue to afflict the public at large.

Corruption

One issue that pestered the state government the most is perhaps corruption. Over the past four years, it ordered several probes into allegations of scams and misappropriation of funds. A Minister had to give up his portfolio following charges of graft.

Not only there were alleged anomalies in the Power department and in the implementation of Special Assistant Grant in the two Autonomous District Councils, there were also allegations of extortion by the ADCs, operation of illegal check gates, illegal coal mining and transportation, rice ‘scam’, inferior materials being used in the implementation of JJM project, political appointments, granting of projects to companies with influence, transferring of officers for benefit etc.

However, not much was done to correct the flaws. While the reports of many inquiries are awaited, the judiciary had to also step in. It said the “Abode of clouds appears to be an abode of anarchy and, quite alarmingly, it may be state-sponsored.”

According to the High Court of Meghalaya, there was state support for the continuing illegal mining despite orders being passed by the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal.

It said huge amounts in revenue were lost to the state, from 2018 to 2021, through illegal extraction of minor minerals by tweaking the definition provision and including “incidental” within its fold without following it up by maintaining any checks or balances as to how the “incidentally” extracted limestone or minor mineral was being transported or dealt with.

‘Scientific’ coal mining

For the past four years, the NPP-led MDA Government has been talking about resumption of “scientific” coal mining in the state whereas rampant illegal mining continues. The illegalities even grabbed the attention of the High Court which directed the Chief Secretary to stop rat-hole mining without further ado.

Since the High Court order, authorities have seized over 45,000 MT of illegally mined coal from various parts of the state. The figure is only expected to rise in the future.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had even claimed that scientific coal mining in the state is expected to start this year. But whether this is going to turn into reality is a tale only time can tell.

Altogether 17 entities have submitted applications for grant of prospecting license for coal and all have received approval from the central government. More than 20 coal-mine workers have lost their lives in coal-related tragedies since March 2018. 15 miners died at Ksan in East Jaintia Hills in December 2018. In May 2021, five miners died after being trapped inside a rat-hole mine at Umpleng under Elaka Sutnga in East Khasi Hills. In February 2022, two labourers died of asphyxiation inside a coal pit in Shallang, West Khasi Hills.

Border dispute

Even after 50 years of statehood, the state is yet to sort out its boundary with Assam. The MDA government seems to be determined to resolve the problem but trouble is brewing over its policy.

The issue reached fever pitch when the state government pushed for a solution. But with the stakeholders decrying alleged foul play, resolving the problem in the remaining six years is not going to be easy.

The six “less complicated” areas of differences under phase I are Tarabari, Gizang, Hahim, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pilangkata and Ratacherra – falling under West Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi, East Jaintia Hills districts in Meghalaya and Cachar, Kamrup Metro and Kamrup districts in Assam.

In accordance with the mutual decision arrived upon by the Chief Ministers of Assam and Meghalaya, three regional committees each were constituted by the two states. Based on their reports, a draft resolution was signed by the two CMs on January 29 in Guwahati. Later, it was sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs for further examination.

In March this year, the memorandum of understanding was signed by the two states to resolve the dispute. The agreement was signed in New Delhi in the presence of Union Home Minister, Amit Shah.

While the government claims that everything has been done in accordance and following the key parameters, the number of disgruntled villagers is ever increasing, indicating otherwise. The villagers alleged the government’s approach lacked parameters such as ethnicity, historical facts and willingness. They are threatening to take legal recourse.

But the government is hopeful that once the Parliament ratifies, the MoU will be acceptable and subsequently, the two states can begin the work of resolving the disputes in the remaining six areas.

Law and Order

The law and order problem has been an issue during the MDA’s tenure which has been marked by several incidents of bomb blasts.

Militancy had virtually ebbed when the MDA rose to power in 2018 but it started rearing its ugly head since last year. In a positive development however, the HNLC has agreed for unconditional talks with the government. Both sides have appointed their interlocutor and the process of peace is in progress.

The state government had to also deal with the Shillong unrest that lasted for days together. An altercation between residents of Harijan Colony and the driver of an SPTS bus had snowballed into a serious law and order problem.

Restraint and safety was the key here for the government against a volley of stone-pelting and lobbing of Molotov cocktails as it stood firm and strong, stopping the crowd from clashing while dialogue continued to calm the situation. And it did work. No lives were lost and the situation was brought under control.

The protests surrounding the Citizenship (Amendment) Act had also turned ugly. Tension had flared up when a leader and members of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) were attacked at Ichamati. A KSU member had lost his life in the incident.

Soon, multiple incidents of stabbing occurred at Iewduh in which one person died and several others were injured. Incidents of assaults were also reported from various parts of the city.

And then, the COVID-19 pandemic emerged and it was the saving grace as a series of restrictions was announced followed by lockdown.

A significant issue is the terror unleashed by masked miscreants. Ironically, they often remain unidentified.

The state had witnessed pre-poll violence during the by-elections to three constituencies. The supporters of the National People’s Party and the Congress had clashed in Rajabala which left several people injured.

Inner Line Permit

“The matter is under examination by the Centre” has been the sole response to the demand for the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state.

Under pressure from various quarters, the state Assembly had unanimously adopted a resolution on December 19, 2019 urging the Centre to implement ILP in the state. The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and supported by all members of the House.

Nearly three years down the line, the Centre is yet to speak a word on the demand even after ministers, MLAs and members of the pressure groups had met Shah on several occasions.

The few visits that he undertook to the state had increased the expectations of the pro-ILP groups but they were left disappointed as neither any assurance was made nor a proper discussion was held.

The state government claims it is pursuing the issue but ILP continues to remain elusive.

Traffic congestion

Despite being in power for more than four years, the state government failed to address the growing problem of traffic snarls in Shillong. It spoke about building smaller bypasses in and around the city but has done nothing so far.

Also, neither any new road was built nor was any road expansion work undertaken in the city which could have reduced traffic jam. For the denizens, the only solace is the Mawlai Bypass.

The government did not conduct any exercise to check the feasibility of road expansion and made no attempts to construct a flyover in the city. It decided to shift the government offices to the New Shillong Township but it may take years to do so.

The government had in March announced the introduction of school buses and only time will tell if this idea can bring any major changes in the traffic situation. It is constructing the Shillong-Dawki road but this project is still far from over. It has also planned a four-lane road from Rilbong till 7th Mile.

Power department, MeECL anomalies

The Power department has been mired in controversies, one after the other, following allegations of corruption, nepotism and irregularities.

It was caught on the wrong foot by the CAG in its preliminary internal audit report that exposed financial bungling of over Rs 149 crore in the implementation of the Centre’s flagship programme “Saubhagya”.

The report said the department provided “undue favour” to a Delhi firm by awarding the turn-key scheme, causing a loss of Rs 149.12 crore to the exchequer.

Apart from Saubhagya, the USD 132.8 million Asian Development Bank-funded smart meter project is also under scanner. Documents revealed the Satnam Global Infraprojects Limited is the primary beneficiary of the project. The project barely got implemented but hefty payments were released in direct connivance with some top officials of the corporation.

Documents also revealed that the Delhi-based firm had managed to get Chief Engineer (Projects) of Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited, SB Umdor to issue a fake completion certificate for the installation of 25,000 smart meters despite the ADB in a report coming down heavily on the firm for failure to install and activate even a single smart meter six months after the issuance of the work order.

The ADB had recommended that the meters, installed in East and West Garo Hills, should not be considered as completed/commissioned unless they are connected to the Advanced Metering Infrastructure system.

The Ganol Hydropower Project had also come under the scanner with the Opposition still questioning the huge escalation of project cost. The All India Trinamool Congress had demanded a specific inquiry into the cost escalation from Rs 356 crore to Rs 507 crore.

Under fire, the state government had ordered a probe. The report was recently submitted to the government but the findings are yet to be made public.

GSWSS Phase III

The Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme has not yet seen the light of day. Phase III of the project is expected to address the problem of water scarcity in various localities within the Shillong agglomeration.

The fresh deadline set for completion of the much-delayed project is December 2022. But it appears doubtful considering the government’s failure in meeting deadline on numerous occasions. The work had started on October 22, 2008.

After the completion of Phase III, the project will generate 24 million litres of water per day and provide up to 135 litres of drinking water per head per day to about 5,12,000 city residents. At present, Phase I and II generate only 85 litres of drinking water per head per day.

Health

Even after 50 years of statehood, Meghalaya does not have a medical college and hospital.

The Shillong Medical College, conceived in 2012, is yet to be built. The government recently scrapped the MoU signed with Kolkata-based KPC Group and is set to issue a fresh tender for the same. The Tura Medical College, which is under construction, is not coming up anytime soon if the indications are anything to go by.

The cancer wing of the Shillong Civil Hospital is also far from being made functional although the building was constructed a long time ago. As such, the cancer patients cannot but go to places outside the state for treatment.

The cancer wing project funded by the Department of Atomic Energy (DEA) was initiated in 2008.

It has been informed that the actual efforts to improve the facilities of the cancer wing started only in the past one year. The work to improve the overall functioning of the cancer wing could not materialise due to the shortage of funds.

The tendering process is still on and it will take another six to eight months since equipment for radio therapy and other treatment facilities will have to be imported from Germany and the USA.

Recently, the High Court of Meghalaya had stressed on the need to have a cancer-specific hospital. Then, there is the problem of shortage of specialist doctors which the state government has failed to address. The problems of the citizens of the state compounded also in the absence of any major private hospitals.

Teachers’ woes

The MDA government in the past four years has done nothing to attend to the demand for upgrade of the services of ad hoc teachers in the state, forcing them to take to the streets.

The government has assured the teachers that it is examining the proposal to increase their salaries but has already rejected their demand to accommodate them under the deficit pattern.

While teachers have welcomed the proposal to increase their salaries, the government is unwilling to accede to their demand to give the assurance in writing.

Recently, teachers under the banner of Federation of All School Teachers of Meghalaya (FASTOM) gave an ultimatum to the government to address all their concerns while threatening to go on an indefinite agitation from May.