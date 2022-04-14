Severe storm wreaks havoc in Ri Bhoi, parts of Shillong

Shillong, April 14: At least 69 villages in Ri Bhoi district were affected after a severe storm wreaked havoc in the district and parts of Shillong on Thursday morning.

Most of the affected areas include – Lumnongrim Dewlieh, Umsning and parts of Umroi.

The Block Development Officer (BDO) of Umsning C&RD Block, Raja Brahma, said apart from houses, offices of the PWD and Veterinary departments were also severely damaged.

A team of officials has been dispatched from the headquarters in Nongpoh to assess the situation and the control room has been activated to provide assistance to the affected villages.

Parts of Shillong city also witnessed a thunderous storm though no major damages were reported.