Four M’laya eves to feature in Indian Women’s League

By Our Reporter

Shillong, April 14: Four young Meghalaya women will be taking part in this season’s Indian Women’s League, which is all set to begin today. Three of them are playing for Maharashtra’s PIFA Sports FC – Nisilia Majaw, Wandashisha Marwein and Iawanlang Nongbet. The other is Sanfida Nongrum, who will represent Goan side Sirvodem SC. The four are some of the brightest names in Meghalaya women’s football and have represented the state team as well as playing club football in Maharashtra and Karnataka previously. The Meghalaya Football Association has wished the four women all the best for the league, which will take place in Bhubaneswar and will feature 12 teams in all.