Green with a touch of Gold 

NB: Yes, and thank you for the best wishes on the book release. Environment became an integral part of my life when I chose it as a profession and with time, it became a sort of obsession. I have enjoyed writing since my school days which later found expression in both celebrating nature and communicating not only my concerns at all round denigration of the environment, but also providing possible solutions. The book probably became a natural outcome, built on the foundation of several articles, penned on the subject for over two decades and more in platforms provided by dailies like The Shillong Times, The Telegraph and others.



‘Weeping Forests and Dying Rivers’, is a work highlighting concerns regarding the defiled status of our environment. My passion for preservation of the environment prompted showcasing of issues such as the depleting forest cover, receding catchments of water sources, rapid disappearance of hills, defilement of rivers and water bodies, mining of fossil fuels, ills of harnessing ground water and above all the urgent need to revert back to age old wisdom and traditional modes of conservation as a guiding principle. Has the situation improved or further deteriorated? It is for the readers to comprehend and decide. As for me, most of the issues remain unresolved.

SS: You’ve also played a crusading role during the peak of COVID-19 especially with bolstering vaccination. What are some of your personal learnings from that? NB: Not crusading but humbly assisting our entire health and other frontline workers who put their lives on the line for others. COVID -19 was probably among the biggest challenges faced by mankind – precious lives were lost, with helplessness till the vaccine was developed and emerged as the only available panacea. Yet, it was bewildering that many in our state resisted vaccination. My inner call was to reach out and make an effort to help in overcoming vaccine hesitancy through various logical interventions. From my personal experience and interaction, I learned that vaccine hesitancy is complex and context specific, varying across time, place, and vaccines. It includes factors such as complacency, convenience, and confidence. Overcoming vaccine hesitancy did not happen overnight, but working with the community to understand their fears and addressing these through providing right information, building trust and developing measurable outcomes. The challenge was to counter social media platforms and a viable strategy to overcome the phenomenon by initiating dialogues and awareness based intervention to convert resistant families into vaccination advocates. SS: Cricket has also formed an integral part of your life. Yet, cricket and the environment are two ends of the spectrum. Would you render both as passion? NB: Well, cricket has been a spontaneous craze since early childhood while the environment evolved into a passion from my chosen profession. Both have converged to sustain and co-exist in my life as a motivating factor, keeping me active and agile. I have been faithful to both. I dedicated more than a decade to development of cricket in Meghalaya primarily, together with other 5 sister states of NE (except Assam and Tripura). My mission since 2008 was to obtain full membership of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), as a permanent member, with voting rights which was finally achieved in 2017-2018. It was not easy overcoming the bias of most mainland states and I realised that a united effort of all 6 states was necessary, which was achieved with my initiative, forming the NE Cricket Development Committee, to act as a pressure group. The struggle is all documented in the proceedings of BCCI meetings. I was fortunate to be in the 7 member BCCI committee to study the Justice Lodha committee reforms which helped our NE states to achieve our goal. My next book will definitely be on cricket!

SS: Most know you as an environmentalist, a cricket enthusiast and socio-cultural activist, but who is Naba Bhattacharjee behind the scenes? NB: I come from a very humble middle-class background and a self-made man having lost my father at the age of four years; being brought up by my mother and elder brothers. My life’s journey has been like batting and negotiating the good and bad of an unpredictable cricket pitch – bouncy, uneven, fast paced, easy and even at times, turning on odd occasions, keeping low and reaching high as I bat on facing and adjusting to each ball on merit.

SS: Tell us about your stint in Arunachal Pradesh as a Forest Official. What were your major takeaways? NB: Arunachal Pradesh has been my Karma Bhumi for over a decade and a half with baptism in my professional career as a young probationer. It is my second home where my family and I received loads of love and affection from the indigenous community, which we treasure till date. My major and most satisfying contribution was consolidating and expanding community-oriented cultivation of tea in far flung areas of the state. Today all the tea estates are established and provide livelihoods to hundreds of the local populace. When my wife, Yolanda Olivia, joined me there, she initiated teaching of young children from the villages adjoining my headquarters, which later culminated into a community managed English Medium Kindergarten School in Deomali, Tirap district. Hence, we carry fond memories of Arunachal with us.

SS: Environmental concerns have been rising exponentially. What are some initiatives that you have spearheaded to combat environmental degradation and climate change?

NB: I agree, challenges in the environment are a major concern and climate change is a reality with rising temperature, depletion of ozone layer, extraction of fossil fuels, greenhouse gas emission, pollution and depletion of water resource base et al is a creation of mankind and not outcome of a natural process. However, I am an optimist and I believe that it is still not late. We can still hold back the looming dangers only if each one of us join hands and actually work at ground zero level starting from our own home.

My works have been community-driven wherein, I have successfully organised movements on encroachment and illegal felling of trees, rejuvenation of water bodies, electrification of 29 villages in Meghalaya, treatment of waste water and sewage, and developing a model for recycling of waste water. An improvised sewage treatment plant with bio medical waste was one of the first to be installed in Woodlands Hospital, Shillong. Other issues include that of indiscriminate hill and sand mining, opposing the unregulated and unrestrained harnessing of ground water which is dangerous for a hill state like ours,