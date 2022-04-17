Shocking death of paddler before Championship

SHILLONG, April 17: The Meghalaya Table Tennis Association (MTTA) is grieved by the sudden death of a Tamil Nadu paddler who was on his way to Shillong to take part in the 83rd Senior National Table Tennis Championship.

Deenadayalan Vishwa and three other Tamil Nadu players were on their way in a tourist taxi from Guwahati Airport to Shillong today when the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Shangbangla, Ri-Bhoi, today.

At around 1:50pm, a 12-wheel truck crossed the divider from the opposite direction and hit the taxi. Tragically, Vishwa died on the way to Nongpoh Civil Hospital. The other three were rushed from Nongpoh to NEIGRIHMS, Shillong. They are in a stable condition, doctors inform, and out of danger.

Vishwa’s father and other family members will travel to Nongpoh for the handover of his mortal remains.

Two members of the MTTA are stationed at Nongpoh to ensure the completion of all formalities. The district administration of Ri-Bhoi is also facilitating the process of returning the body to Chennai.

On behalf of the entire MTTA family, the association’s Vice-President Bruce P Marak and General Secretary Chiranjib Choudhury, expressed condolences on the demise of Vishwa, an extremely gifted and promising table tennis player. The teenager had won several junior, sub-junior and cadet titles in the country and abroad over a short but wonderful career and his demise is a huge blow to the sport in India.