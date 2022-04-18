Block health mela held in WGH

Tura, April 18: A one-day Block Health Mela was on Monday, organized by the office of the District Medical and Health Officer, West Garo Hills at Kashiabari in Rajabala under Selsella C&RD Block, where people from all walks of life participated and availed the facilities provided by the Government of India through the Health Department.

Speaking at length, the chief guest of the day, West Garo Hills DM&HO, Dr. Bijoy Debbarma, highlighted the schemes and facilities being provided by the health department and informed that the block health melas in the district are being organized at different blocks from 18 to 22 April to create awareness among the rural masses. He also stressed on the need to have nutritious foods to stay healthy and strong.

Dr. Debbarma also urged the people of the area to take Covid-19 vaccines and to avail the facilities being provided through the MHIS.

On the day, Dr. Pritam Das, Medical and Health Officer, Bhaitbari PHC, while delivering the key-note address, highlighted the benefits and facilities provided by the block health mela. Others, who also spoke on the occasion included, the Additional DM&HO, Dr. Jakrambal A Sangma and CDPO, Selsella, Madonna T Sangma.