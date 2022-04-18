Clamp down on illegal cattle transport sought

Tura, April 18: The Garo Hills Youth Organization (GHYO), a local body based in the plain belt of Garo Hills on Monday, sought the intervention of the Commissioner and Secretary to the District Council Affairs Department in Shillong, on the alleged illegal transport of cattle reportedly taking place through the plain belt areas in West Garo Hills.

The organization had earlier also filed a similar complaint against the illegal activity to the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner.

“The illegal Cow transport is going on in full swing in violation of relevant acts like Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Transport of Animals on Foot) Rules, 2001 and others. The cattle comes from Assam and is taken through Tikrikilla to Hallidayganj via the various cattle tax collection gates,” its president Nazmul Hashan said.

Hashan raised the question as to how the illegal activity can take place despite the cattle having to pass through so many cattle tax collection gates. Questioning the role of those stationed at these gates, he demanded that they be closed down immediately if they are functioning illegally.