Miller, Rashid steal show as Gujarat claim victory

Pune, April 17: The big-hitting David Miller blazed away to a 51-ball 94 as Gujarat Titans pulled off an incredible come-from-behind three-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL here on Sunday.

Leading the side in the absence of an injured Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan supported Miller with a 21-ball 40 as GT recovered from 16 for three, and then 48 for four, to seal one the greatest comebacks in the history of the league.

GT were set a target of 170.

Needing 48 in 18 balls after an excellent 17th over by Dwayne Bravo, Rashid, inspired by Miller’s monster sixes, hit Chris Jordan for three of his own maximums. GT collected 25 runs from the over to reduce the equation to a gettable 23 from 12 balls.

More drama awaited the seesawing battle as Bravo dismissed Rashid and Alzarri Joseph off successive balls in the penultimate over.

Strangely enough, CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja handed the ball to the battered Jordan for the final over, hoping that his experience and ability to wide yorkers would do the job for the yellow brigade.

However, Miller had other ideas as he completed the job with a ball to spare.

Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad finally found form with a 48-ball 73 before Gujarat Titans pulled things back to stop Chennai Super Kings at 169 for five.

Gujarat Titans lost early wickets in their chase of 170, reeling at 16 for three in the fourth over.

Shubman Gill was out for a golden duck in the first over before Vijay Shankar joined the former in the dugout.

Maheesh Theekshana sent back Abhinav Manohar (12) after accounting Shankar.

Wriddhiman Saha’s (11 off 18 balls) painstaking stay in the middle was brought to an end by CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja as GT slipped to 48 for four in the eighth over.

But Miller and Rashid joined forces to seal the game in favour of their team before CSK posted 169. (PTI)