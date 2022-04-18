‘Umran bowling over 150 clicks is exciting to watch’

Navi Mumbai, April 17: In the ongoing IPL 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik has been enthralling cricket fans with his searing pace on the speed gun and bowling the fastest balls of the match.

Though he has conceded a lot of runs due to batters taking advantage of extra pace by sending the ball to the boundary rope, Malik has already left another former tearaway pacer excited with his pace: Dale Steyn, ex-South Africa great currently serving as Hyderabad’s pace bowling coach.

“It’s great to see someone run in and bowl 150kmph an hour. Very often we try and create guys to make them more aware like change your pace, do this and that. But I think Umran is out and out raw. It’s great to just let him loose and do what he does, which is great because you don’t want to change people and block him off too much.”

“To watch him bowl at 150 clicks an hour consistently is super exciting, not just for me but for everyone watching the game at home or in stadium. It’s not great to face but it’s super exciting,” said Steyn in a pre-match chat with broadcasters Star Sports. (IANS)