AAP rally to garner support for candidates ahead of GMC polls

Guwahati, April 19: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is organising a roadshow here on Wednesday to garner support for its party candidates in the ensuing Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections.

The mass rally will be held under the leadership of national state in-charge of Assam, Rajesh Sharma and state coordinator of Assam, Bhaban Choudhury, wherein all AAP candidates contesting the civic elections and AAP volunteers will take part.

The rally is scheduled to commence at Sonaram Field, Bharalumukh at 10.30am while a procession from the venue will be taken out from the venue at 11am and culminate at the Ulubari flyover at 2pm.

Motivated by its maiden triumph in two municipal wards in Lakhimpur and Tinsukia districts in the civic polls held last month, AAP is now looking to expand its base in the Northeast and fielding as many as 40 candidates in the April 22 elections to 60 wards of GMC.

The party, which recently tasted success in the Punjab Assembly elections, is apparently also trying to present itself as an alternative to the two national parties – BJP and Congress – in the GMC elections.

Party sources inform here that Delhi MLA and national political affairs committee member and national executive, AAP, Atishi Marlena will join the rally here on Wednesday.

Marlena, who is also the adviser to the deputy chief minister, government of NCT, Delhi, is claimed to be the face behind the transformation of the education system in the government schools of Delhi.

“Party candidates will have respective teams comprising a minimum of 50 members/volunteers, 20 bikes and at least 10 cars. They are scheduled to take out the road rally in their respective wards before reporting at Sonaram Field,” a statement from the party said.