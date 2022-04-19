GSU faction lends support to groups protesting border MoU

Tura, April 19: The GSU CEC led by Zikku Balgra N Marak has extended full support to the public rally to be held at New Tura which is being organized by various organizations to protest the recent MoU on the border issue signed between Meghalaya and Assam.

Announcing its support to the protest to be held on April 22, in a statement, its president Zikku Balgra N Marak said, “The Garo Student Union Central Executive Committee will stand United with all other Ngos and Civil societies to fight for the right of the A∙chik people and A∙chik Community. The GSU will by no means entertain any ideas which seek to isolate, abandon the A∙chik People residing in the Border areas of Meghalaya and Assam”.

The union also invited all the members from Zonal Bodies functioning in Meghalaya as well as Assam to come and take part in the Rally, ‘to converge in unity, towards a common cause, in defiance against those that seek to Divide, oppress and bring harm to the people and community’.