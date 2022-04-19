Don’t install smart meters in Jaintia Hills: Waheh Shnong tell Prestone

Shillong, April 19: The Synjuk ki Waheh Shnong ka Ri Jaintia on Tuesday met Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who also holds the power portfolio, to raise objections against the installation of smart meters in Jaintia Hills.

According to the headmen, the smart meters have not met all the technical parameters while raising doubts over the functionality of the new system.

They have expressed dissatisfaction with the discussion stating that the minister concerned is not an expert in the subject matter and therefore, cannot give them a foolproof assurance on the applicability of these smart meters.

They have requested the Power Minister to direct the contractor not to forcibly install the smart meters in Jaintia Hills for the time being until a public meeting is held to make people aware of the advantages and disadvantages of the smart meters.