Dry days declared for GMC elections

Guwahati, April 19: The Assam Governor has declared a dry-day period from the evening of April 20 to the evening of April 22 in view of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation elections.

“Dry days have been declared from 4:30 pm of April 20, 2022 to 4:30 pm of April 22, 2022. The day of counting of votes, which is fixed on April 24, 2022 is also declared dry day till the process of counting is over and including the day of re-poll if any within a polling area,” an official statement issued here on Tuesday said.

During the period, possession of any intoxicants by any person or groups of persons is prohibited while there will be a total ban on sale of liquor, distribution of spirituous, fermented or intoxicating liquor or other substances of alike nature in hotels, eating houses, taverns, shops or other places – public or private.

“All bonded (wholesale) warehouses, IMFL retail “Off” and “On” shops, including clubs and hotels and country spirit shops will remain closed during the dry days. During this period, storage of liquor by individuals shall be curtailed,” the statement said.

Besides, restrictions provided in the excise law on the storage of liquor in unlicensed premises shall be vigorously enforced during the period.

“Steps shall be taken to prohibit sale of liquor in the adjoining areas of all the 60 wards of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation. Any violation of the order shall be dealt with under the relevant Provision of Assam Excise Act and Rules &and under provision of Section 135 (C) of Election Rules to respective constituencies,” an order issued by the Kamrup (Metro) deputy commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha said.