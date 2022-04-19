BSF nabs border smuggler, two heads of cattle seized

Tura, April 19: A search operation team belonging to the 28 Bn BSF of BOP Baluaghat has on Tuesday, managed to arrest a border smuggler from Neighbouring Bangladesh along with two heads of cattle which were being smuggled across the border.

According to a release issued by the BSF, specific information of a dacoity at Bollonggre Village and the theft of two heads of cattle were received on the same day. A special ambush cum search party was launched and an ambush was set for the smugglers during which the group of smugglers along with the cattle were spotted. The search party gave chase leading to the arrest of one of the smugglers while the rest managed to escape taking advantage of the hilly terrain and the thick vegetation.

The arrested smuggler has been identified as Humayun Kabir (24) @ Saddam of Beparipara village under Kurigram District of Bangladesh.

It was later revealed by villagers that the stolen cattle belonged to two villagers- Methen Marak and Arjun Sangma, both residents of Garagre Village. The villagers also informed that the same group had committed a dacoity in the shop of one Khalek R Sangma and stolen some cash and other valuables. Both the theft and the dacoity reportedly took place in the intervening night of April 18 and 19.

Meanwhile, the arrested smuggler confessed during interrogation that he was involved in various cattle smuggling and breaching of the border fence on many occasions in the past. The accused also revealed that he was also involved in the theft of the BSF Intruder Alarm as it hindered their movements from across the border.

The arrested smuggler along with the seized items was later handed over to police for further necessary action.