Rescue team recovers body of John Cliszter Marak

Tura, April 19: Rescue personnel this morning recovered the body of a young man, John Cliszter Marak, who was drowned in Angima Wari under Baghmara Police Station in South Garo Hills district of the state.

Meanwhile, not trace has yet been found of 16-year-old Niksrap Sangma who was feared drowned in Simsang river while picnicking with family members and friends on the bank of river in East Garo Hills district yesterday. The search operation continued for the second day today.