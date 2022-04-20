Assam-Arunachal boundary talks: Dist-level committees to be formed to resolve issues

Guwahati, April 20: Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have decided to constitute 12 district-level committees each in both the states, on the lines of the Assam-Meghalaya boundary dispute resolution mechanism, to resolve the decades-long inter-state boundary problems in a time-bound manner.

The decision was taken at the second round of the chief ministerial-level talks chaired by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu at the Assam State Guest House in Koinadhara here on Wednesday.

“We decided to form district-level committees in both the states to resolve the issue in a time-bound manner. The committees will undertake joint surveys in the disputed areas to find tangible solutions to the long-pending issue based on historical perspective, contiguity, people’s will and administrative convenience of both the states,” chief minister Sarma later informed.

“We have also finalised the terms of reference of the committees. Cabinet colleague Atul Bora, Assam chief secretary Jishnu Baruah, Arunachal Pradesh chief secretary Naresh Kumar and other senior officials from both the states were also present,” he said.

Addressing media persons after the meeting, Assam border areas development minister Atul Bora said 12 regional committees each would be constituted in the two states to resolve the inter-state boundary issues in the next 10 days or so.

Members of the regional committees, he said, would make joint visits in the border areas to meet the residents.

“Before the joint visits by the regional committees, the two chief ministers will meet again and discuss the way forward. We believe that while it may take time, solutions could be arrived at in the manner adhered to by Assam and Meghalaya in regard to six areas of differences,” Bora said.

“This is a historic day and the talks were held in a congenial atmosphere. Settlement of the inter-state border issues will lead to all-round development of the border areas and welfare of the people living in those areas,” he added.

The inter-state boundary dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh covers 123 villages covering an area of about 850 sq km.

The Assam-Arunachal Pradesh inter-state boundary talks follows the recent signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) by the Assam and Meghalaya chief ministers in New Delhi to resolve disputes in six out of the 12 areas of differences.

Both Assam and Meghalaya had formed three regional committees last year, members of which had made joint inspections in the border villages in the six areas and interacted with the residents.