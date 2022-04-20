Mobile Legal House at CJM Court conducted by USLR

Guwahati, April 20 : With the objective of providing legal aid and advice to Court goers and any other people in need of legal counsel, the University School of Law and Research, USTM today inaugurated its departmental Best Practice which is a unique initiative of creating awareness and also providing legal counsel to the poor and needy masses by the way of a Mobile Legal House.

It was inaugurated at University School of Law and Research (USLR) by the Dr. R.K. Sharma Advisor, USTM. Dr Sharma along with the Dean USLR Dr. Baharul Islam then flagged off the Mobile Legal House Car.

A team of faculty members and students from USLR, USTM then proceeded to the premises of CJM Court Kamrup and set up a small kiosk and provided legal counsel to the various people who approached the team with various legal queries and questions to which the team members provided legal counseling as and where applicable.

The Team of faculty and students present at the venue were Abdul Wadud Sk. (Asst. Prof,

USLR), Manjeera Saikia (Asst Prof, USLR), Barnali Deka (Asst. Prof, USLR) and

Iftikar Sarwar, Nimpi Brahma, Sayed Nawaz Afridi, Nabadeep Hazarika and Pallabi Barman

(Students of USLR). The event concluded with inputs from various quarters of the legal

fraternity of practicing advocates who approached the team and congratulated for such an unique and helpful initiative by the University School of Law and Research.