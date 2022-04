Tura/Guwahati, April 20: A team of personnel from Gorchuk Police Station in Guwahati today arrested one Kinder M Sangma of South Garo Hills (SGH), Meghalaya with fake Indian currency notes (FICN) worth ₹7 lakhs at the Inter-state Bus Terminus (ISBT) in Guwahati.

Further investigation is on and legal action has been initiated.