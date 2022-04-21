Block Health Melas to commemorate Country’s 75 years of Independence

Tura, April 21: As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence and to commemorate the 4th Anniversary of Ayushman Bharat – Health and Wellness Centre in the state, Block Health Melas were organized at Resubelpara and Baghmara on Thursday.

While the programme in Resubelpara was organized at Manikgang Secondary School, the one at Baghmara was held at Emangre Songmong.

Speaking as the chief guest in Resubelpara, Timothy D Shira, Deputy Speaker and local MLA lauded the office of DM&HO for organizing the health Mela in the rural area where a large number of rural people can benefit from the programme. He apprised the gathering that the Mela brings health care services closer to the community and urged upon them to participate in the various health services which was provided free of cost.

Informing of the availability of covid 19 vaccine for children of 12 – 15 years, he urged them to take the vaccine and further appealed to the eligible beneficiaries who have not taken the vaccine to administer the shot. He also highlighted on the advantage of MHIS and pressed the gathering to enroll under the scheme and avail the benefits.

Several Maternal and Child health schemes like PMSMA, JSSK and others were also made aware to the public. Activities such as blood pressure screening, anaemia screening, oral dental care, gynae – obstetrics care, paediatric care, covid 19 vaccination, mental health care among others were held to mark the day long programme.

In Baghmara, the programme was held at Emangre Songmong under Baghmara C& RD Block.

Pilot R Marak Block Development Officer Baghmara C & RD Block, who was the Chief Guest on the occasion stressed on the need to understand early diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. He urged the people to avail all the Government schemes and programs that are being implemented to benefit the general public.

Dr R C Marak DMCHO South Garo Hills while giving the keynote address dwelt on various healthy living techniques, Covid Vaccination and other activities on health, while Dr Perosh R Marak DM& HO South Garo Hills, Attenbirth Sangma MS Gen Surgery, Dr Augusta Kasri Momin MD Psychiatrist and others attended the clinical care.