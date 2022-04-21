NCST seeks report from Odisha govt on mishap at JSW BPSL plant

Bhubaneswar, April 21 : The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has issued notice to Odisha government seeking report on a mishap at JSW BPSL plant where four contractual labourers have sustained burn injuries.

The ST panel has also sought a comprehensive report from the Chief Secretary and DGP, Odisha on the action taken within 15 days of receipt of the notice.

“The Commission has decided to investigate/inquire into the matter in pursuance of the power conferred upon it under Article 388A of the Constitution of India. You are hereby requested to submit the facts and information on the action taken on the allegations/matters to the undersigned within 15 days of receipt of the notice,” read the notice issued on Wednesday.

The Commission has warned the top officials to issue summons for personal appearance if no reply is received within the stipulated time.

According to sources, four labourers namely Karan Oram, Nilamani Oram, Anjan Oram and Ashok Dhurua, all residents of Titeimal village under Bhalaida panchayat of Jharsuguda district had suffered burn injuries of varying degrees in a mishap in the panel on March 11.

After receiving primary treatment at the plant dispensary, two of them were sent to the Ispat General Hospital, Rourkela and two others to the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, the source said.

Recently, Odisha BJP secretary Tankadhar Tripathy had alleged that the company has not yet provided any compensation to the four contractual labourers who have sustained burn injuries while performing their duty in the plant. (IANS)