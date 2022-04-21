Opposition unity not to impact BJP: Chuba Ao

SHILLONG, April 20: The Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) is confident that an alliance between the All India Trinamool Congress and the Indian National Congress along with other smaller parties across the country would pose no challenge to the might of the saffron party.

BJP Meghalaya in-charge, M Chuba Ao on Wednesday said it was natural that smaller parties would try to come together to take on the BJP like they had done in the past, but their plans will not succeed since the BJP has now been accepted by people across the country.

It may be reminded that AICC interim president, Sonia Gandhi and AITC supremo, Mamata Banerjee have called for a united opposition to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the 2024 general elections.