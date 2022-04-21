Demand for salary hike: FASTOM to step up stir

SHILLONG, April 20: Miffed that the state government is buying time to fulfil its demands which include hike in pay of the ad hoc teachers, the Federation of All School Teachers of Meghalaya (FASTOM) has decided to intensify its agitation.

It will hold a mass rally at the Malki ground on April 22. On the same day, the ad hoc teachers will begin a full-fledged non-cooperation movement in protest against the government’s failure to give it in writing that it is examining the demands for enhancement of their salaries by Rs 18,000 besides a 5% increment.

FASTOM spokesperson, Mayborn Lyngdoh told reporters on Wednesday that the teachers have been holding sit-ins since March 23 to pressure the government to accede to the demands.

He said during a meeting with the Director of School Education and Literacy, Ambrose Marak, an agreement was reached to the proposal of the ad hoc teachers for enhancement of their salaries by Rs 18,000 besides a 5% increment.

Lyngdoh said despite the agreement, the office of the Director of School Education and Literacy had not sent any proposal to the state government on the same.

He lambasted Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma for failing to fulfil the promise made in 2019 that the government will examine the demands of the ad hoc teachers.

“Nothing has been done in the past three years. Therefore, we don’t trust the statement of the Chief Minister and Education Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui that the government is examining the proposal,” Lyngdoh said.

He demanded a written assurance from the government.

The FASTOM spokesperson also asked the state government to provide details on how it has utilised 3% of the cess meant for education in the last six years.

“No one knows what the government has done with the funds collected from the 3% cess. We would like to know if it has really been utilised for the purpose it was meant for,” Lyngdoh said.

He also pointed out the state government’s dilemma on how much of additional fund was required to upgrade the services of the ad hoc teachers to the deficit pattern.

“During the Budget session last year, Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui had stated that the government will need additional fund of Rs 500 crore to upgrade the services of the ad hoc teachers and this year he mentioned the figure of Rs 700 crore. We do not understand how Rs 200 crore has been added in one year,” Lyngdoh said.

He mentioned that as per their calculation the government will need additional fund of Rs 250 crore to Rs 400 crore. “It is possible that officers of the Education department do not know the number of ad hoc teachers in the state,” he added.

He also recalled that the state government had returned Rs 5,240.30 crore to the Centre because it was not able to submit the Utilisation Certificates (UCs). “The government would not have been able to return over Rs 5,000 crore to the Centre if it was facing paucity of fund,” Lyngdoh pointed out.