Police reiterate warning against fraudsters

SHILLONG, April 20: Police have reiterated warning against fraudsters who have been asking assistance in the form of Amazon Pay E-gift cards, and have asked the public to report to a nearest police station or to the Cyber Crime Wing of Meghalaya Police or via WhatsApp at 6033090114 if they are encounter similar fraudulent attempts.

It may be mentioned that several WhatsApp numbers, containing the display picture of a government official and name, have been sending request through the social media platform to people, asking for assistance in the form of Amazon Pay E-gift cards.

“These impersonators, in the pretext of attending an emergency meeting, have been sending gift card links from amazon.in website to WhatsApp users, requesting the user to purchase the E-gift card. The fraudsters will send gift card links pre-loaded with an amount which maybe up to Rs 10,000 and thereafter will convince their target to purchase the gift card, and to share the claim code via WhatsApp or email,” a statement in this regard said, adding that the fraudsters siphon off the amount spent on purchasing the gift card.