CM’s kin booked for use of siren, beacon

TURA, April 20: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s brother-in-law, Sanjay A Sangma, has landed in a controversy following an FIR against him for allegedly cashing in on his relations and using a siren and a beacon, meant for VIPs, to get past vehicles recently.

The FIR has been registered at Tura police station following a complaint by a resident of Darengittim, Rongkhon, Jaynie N Sangma.

According to the FIR, when the complainant was returning to Tura from a trip to Rongjeng on April 17 night, a Toyota Fortuner, belonging to Sanjay Sangma, allegedly blared sirens and overtook her vehicle at Chasingre near Tura.

The complainant was reportedly driving slowly, trying to avoid a mishap due to the ongoing storm.

“I was shocked! Sanjay is not a VIP or a VVIP but a mere citizen other than being related to the Chief Minister. There are laws which restrict the use of such privileges and he has violated them by taking advantage of his position,” Jaynie said in the FIR.

The complainant has also sought strict action against the alleged offended as per law.