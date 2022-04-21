Police retrieve 16-yr-old’s body from Simsang river

TURA, April 20: Police on Wednesday retrieved the body of a 16-year-old who went missing two days ago while swimming in the Simsang river near Rongkem under Samanda C&RD in East Garo Hills.

The 16-year-old, identified as Niksrap Sangma, is a resident of Gondenggre under Jengjal in West Garo Hills. He had visited the Simsang beach near Rongkem with friends on Monday when he apparently went for a swim in the river. However, when he could not be found, an alarm was sounded, thereby leading to emergency personnel quickly arriving to help locate the missing teenager. Despite all concerted efforts, he could not be found.

Two days later, his body was recovered at around 8:30 am.

The 16-year-old was among at least seven others upon whom tragedy befell on Easter Monday.

Lingkash M Sangma (13) of Sampalgre village in WGH, Dreyant Sangma (16) of New Deng A’si village in SWGH, John R Marak (17) of Eringgre under Baghmara Police Station and Senja D Shira were the ones who had drowned on Monday.

A three-year-old boy had also slipped into a fish pond and drowned at Dalu in WGH while playing, while Diganta Rabha (19), who was injured after he was hit by a speeding motorcycle on Monday at Shyamding near Phulbari, succumbed to his injuries.

Alarmed at the loss of young lives, West Garo Hills district administration has convoked a meeting to confer about ways and means to arrest any possible recurrence of such incidents in the coming years. The meeting is to be attended by prominent Church members and senior residents of WGH.

“We were urged by the Mothers’ Union to call for a meeting on the matter and all senior leaders and people from the administration will be a part of it. We are hoping the Church will actively help in spreading the message,” said West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh.