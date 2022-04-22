Meghalaya lose to Maharashtra

SHILLONG, April 21: Meghalaya women’s team suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Smirti Mandhana led Maharashtra in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 League at Siechem Stadium, Puducherry, on Thursday.

Winning the toss and batting first, Maharashtra scored 187/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Tejal Hasabnis scored a quick-fire 54 in 36 deliveries as she, along with her teammates exploited the lesser experienced Meghalaya bowlers. Mandhana was the second highest scorer for her team with 37 (in 27 deliveries).

Meghalaya skipper Debasmita Dutta picked up all the four Maharashtra that fell.

In reply, Meghalaya was bowled out for 69 in 19 overs. Only Rajni Lodhi (23) and Rubi Chetri (22 not out) managed to reach double figures for Meghalaya.

On Friday, Meghalaya take on another domestic heavyweights Kerala.