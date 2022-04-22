Bumrah, Rohit find place in Wisden’s list

LONDON, April 21: India captain Rohit Sharma and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah have been named among five players in Wisden’s ‘Cricketers of the Year’ in the 2022 edition of the Almanack.

Besides the duo, the list also features New Zealand batter Devon Conway, England pacer Ollie Robinson and Proteas women star Dane van Niekerk.

England’s Joe Root has been named leading cricketer in the world, while South African women’s team batter Lizelle Lee has been awarded with the title of leading woman cricketer.

Besides, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has earned the title of leading T20 cricketer in the world.

Bumrah starred for India in their visit to England last summer. Besides his exploits in India’s historic win at Lord’s, he also produced a match-winning spell at The Oval with the latter handing India a 2-1 lead in the series that is to be concluded in July this year.

Rohit had an exceptional summer at the top of the order for India, scoring 368 runs in four Tests. The India skipper scored a match defining 127 at The Oval. (PTI)