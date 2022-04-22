USTM holds workshop on Earth Day at Karmashree Hiteswar Saikia College

Guwahati, April 22 : Like every year, the Department of Earth Science, University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has observed Earth Day-2022 today by organizing plantation and awareness programme and workshop at the university campus as well as at Karmashree Hiteswar Saikia College, Punjabari, Guwahati.

The workshop was organized in collaboration with Karmashree Hiteswar Saikia College under MoU implementation of the two institutions.

The event was organized in two phases, first, by conducting a training workshop by faculty members and students of the department on the concepts of recycle and reuse of non-biodegradable products and vertical gardening at Karmashree Hiteswar Saikia College.

Dr Sikhamoni Konwar, Principal of Karmashree Hiteswar Saikia College said that Vertical Gardening training on recycling of single use bottles to the students of the college will serve an objective of sustainable living.

The 2nd phase was conducted in the Earth Science Department by showcasing students’ works on recycle, reuse of non-biodegradable products and vertical gardening and inauguration of the Wall Magazine. The event was graced by Dr. R.K. Sharma, Adviser to USTM, Dr. Balen Kr. Das, Director, Administration, USTM and Prof. E. Karim, Dean of School of Applied Sciences, USTM.