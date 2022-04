By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 22: Meghalaya lost their penultimate match in Elite Group A of the Senior Women’s T20 League to Kerala by eight wickets in Puducherry on Friday. Made to bat first after, Meghalaya folded for 58 in 19.3 overs. Kerala chased off the required runs in just 5.1 overs. Meghalaya will next play Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.