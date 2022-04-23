Over 2600 athletes to compete in Meghalaya Games 2022

By Our Reporter

Shillong, April 22: The fourth edition of the Meghalaya Games has been scheduled from May 2-6, as announced by the Meghalaya State Olympic Association, here on Friday.

This year’s edition will be the biggest until date, bringing together over 2,600 athletes across 19 disciplines. A total of around 1,500 sportspersons in 14 disciplines had competed the last time, in 2020.

The Meghalaya Games is a showcase sporting event for the state and the Meghalaya State Olympic Association (MSOA) expressed its gratitude to the state government, which is contributing Rs 2.23 crore for hosting it.

“We thank the Meghalaya government for supporting the Games so that the young athletes will benefit and help us produce champions in the future at the national and international level,” MSOA working president John F Kharshiing said while addressing the media.

Kharshiing added that it was a pathbreaking decision of the current government to bring back the mega-event in 2020, some 16 years after the Games were held.

“We must bear in mind that this year’s Games will be held in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, which disrupted the lives of our athletes. We are seeing so much enthusiasm from all districts to participate and the Games will only get bigger over time as the state government has committed to holding them on a regular basis,” Kharshiing stated.

In 2020, the third edition was largely focused on the JN Sports Complex. This year, with extensive renovations going on there, most events will be held at the Sports Authority of India complex in the North-Eastern Hill University campus, which will also serve as the venue for the closing ceremony.

It was further announced by MSOA vice-president Bor Diengdoh, that the opening ceremony will be held at the Shillong Sports Association Stadium at the First Ground, Polo on May 3, with only a few events being held on the opening day prior owing to logistical reasons.

Meanwhile, MSOA general secretary Finely Pariat said that previously, the various state associations would hold standalone championships in their particular discipline, but the Meghalaya Games will serve as a selection ground for the state’s athletes who will be chosen to compete in national tournaments.

Other states in the North East including Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, have been conducting statewide sporting events too, which have been helpful in grooming talent and developing athletes’ skills.