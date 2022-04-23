RIST engineering library named after Prof. U K Sarma

Guwahati, April 23: The Regional Institute of Science and Technology (RIST) has honoured Late Prof U K Sarma, the former Executive Director of the Institute, by naming the engineering library as “Prof. U K Sarma Engineering Library”, according to a Press communique.

Smt. Bulbuli Devi, wife of Late Prof. U K Sarma was present here today to pay tribute and be a part of the auspicious occasion. The event was graced by Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor USTM and Chairman ERD Foundation Guwahati, Dr. Bhabaranjan Sarmah, Controller of Examination, K K Handiqui Open University, Dr. P.K. Pathak, Principal, RIST, Dr RK Sharma, Advisor USTM, the family members and friends of Late Prof. U K Sarma, faculty members and students of RIST.

Addressing the gathering, Mahbubul Hoque remembered the contributions of Late Prof U.K. Sarma towards the institution and said that the institute shall forever remain grateful for his immense contributions for the overall development of the institution.

Dr. Azmol Hussain Barbhuiya, Academic Registrar of USTM spoke at large about Prof. Sarma’s contributions and how he worked day and night for the college and the students. All those who spoke on the occasion focused upon the simplicity of Prof U K Sarma, how he remained down to earth, and was ready to help everyone in need. His experience helped many people learn and apply his teachings at the workplace.

The Chancellor of USTM felicitated Smt. Bulbuli Devi, wife of Late Prof. Sarma, along with other family members after which one-minute silence was observed in remembrance of Late Prof. Sarma. This was followed by floral tribute and unveiling of the “Prof U K Sarma Engineering Library”.