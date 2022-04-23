AYWO raises objections to MOU on border settlement, asks state to seek referendum

Tura, April 23: The Achik Youth Welfare Organization (AYWO) has objected to the MOU signed between the states of Meghalaya and Assam over the issue of border settlement calling the same ‘autocratic’ in a democratic country.

“We are apolitical in our actions and what we have found in the MOU is the autocratic nature of the settlement. The voice of the people has not been taken at all in the case. We urge the CM to hear the voices of the Garos residing in West Khasi Hills and Garo Hills before making such sweeping changes,” said AYWO president, Sengbath Marak.

AYWO added that there was no dialogue with the people of those areas that have been ceded to Assam.

“The people of these villages don’t want to be a part of Assam as they are genuine citizens of our state. CM Conrad Sangma and his cabinet pawns are acting dictatorial, going to the extent of calling the MoU non reversible. We feel he has become spineless to the needs of the people of the state and has become the ‘Yes’ Man of the Assam government,” added Sengbath.

AYWO also mentioned that the EM in-charge of Elaka GHADC, Jambor War had stated that the reports of the regional committees were not even considered in the final draft.

“The Government has kept even the KHADC in the dark. What is so secretive about the MOU that it has not been posted on the public domain? When the people of the areas ceded have voiced their intent of being with Meghalaya which only shows that the MOU was signed against the will of the people,” said the AYWO president.

The civil body further suggested that a fresh memorandum be undertaken by the government in the presence of the media and the general public in the spirit of referendum instead of it being dictated by the government on their whims and fancies.

“Let the people of those areas decide whether they want to be a part of Meghalaya or Assam,” he suggested.