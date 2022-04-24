2 more SDPI workers held in Kerala RSS leader’s murder case

Thiruvananthapuram, April 24: In a major breakthrough in RSS leader Sreenivasan’s murder case, the Kerala Police have taken into custody two SDPI workers.

Sreenivasan was hacked to death on April 16,

North Zone Inspector General, Ashok Yadav told the mediapersons at Palakkad that the main culprit in the case, Iqbal, was in police custody. Another person, Fayas who is one of the main conspirators, is also under custody. With these two in custody, the total number of arrested persons in the case has risen to seven.

Ashok Yadav said that Fayas is a close relative of the slain SDPI leader, Subair. It is to be noted that Subair was hacked to death allegedly by three RSS activists on April 15 in retaliation to the murder of RSS local leader Sanjith, who was killed allegedly by SDPI workers on November 15, 2021, while he was driving a two-wheeler with his wife.

Three RSS activists in the Subair murder case are already in judicial custody and five SDPI activists, who were conspirators in the murder of RSS leader Sreenivasan, are also in police custody.

Yadav told mediapersons that the other SDPI activists, who were directly involved in the murder of Sreenivasan, have been identified and the police are zeroing in on them. He said that taking Iqbal into custody was a major breakthrough in the case as he was the one who executed the killing and had led other killers.

Meanwhile, police patrolling has been intensified in Palakkad district and police are checking all the vehicles that are coming into the district from Tamil Nadu and those vehicles that are going out of Palakkad.

The killings and counter killings have disturbed the atmosphere of peace in Palakkad district. The BJP had boycotted the peace meeting on Tuesday called by the State minister for electricity, K. Krishnankutty, who hails from the district. BJP Kerala state general secretary, C. Krishnakumar, while boycotting the meeting, said that there was no peace meeting after RSS leader Sanjith was killed and that the BJP and RSS workers were not getting justice from the Kerala Police. (IANS)