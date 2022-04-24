Shah’s moves to decide future of BJP-JD(U) relations in Bihar

PATNA, April 23: A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar attended an Iftar party at RJD leader Rabri Devi’s residence, all eyes are on Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is slated to arrive in the state shortly, as his moves will decide the future of the BJP-JD(U) relations, the key constituents of the ruling NDA in Bihar.

Shah is visiting Bihar to participate in a programme organised to remember freedom fighter Babu Veer Kunwar Singh in Bhojpur’s Jagdishpur.

According to sources in the JD(U), if Amit Shah talks about any controversial issues like “Uniform Civil Code” during the rally in Bhojpur’s Jagdishpur or in Sasaram, it might irk Nitish Kumar.

Kumar, the JD(U) chief, has already clarified his stand on Azan, Hanuman, loud speaker and bulldozer politics. Under his governance in Bihar, not a single incident of communal aggression has appeared despite such incidents being reported from Jahangirpuri in Delhi and in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh. Kumar is not pleased with the “bulldozer politics” of the BJP.

Amit Shah, on the other hand, reportedly hinted in Bhopal on Friday that the Narendra Modi government may press for the implementation of uniform civil code in the country.

BJP has already addressed controversial issues like Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Triple Talaq, Article 370, CAA etc.

The uniform civil code was in the manifesto of BJP in 2019 parliamentary election and Shah is likely to bring it out in the public domain in Bihar.

The uniform civil code is a proposal in India to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply on all citizens equally regardless of their religion, sex, gender and sexual orientation.

Currently, personal law of various communities are governed by their religious scriptures. For example, Muslim community follows the laws of Sharia. Implementation of a uniform civil code across the nation is one of the contentious promises of BJP.

Amit Shah has a scheduled visit to celebrate freedom fighter (1857) Babu Veer Kunwar Singh in Jagdishpur which is just 70 km away from Patna in Bhojpur district.

He will also address a rally. After Jagdishpur, his convoy will move to Sasaram where he has a meeting with BJP leaders and then will visit Gaya before returning to Delhi. (PTI)