Friday, May 3, 2024
NATIONAL

Will bring back politics of ‘sewa’ in Amethi: Priyanka

Raebareli (UP), May 3: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Friday that the grand old party would bring back the politics of “sewa” to Amethi, where the party has fielded Kishori Lal Sharma.

Priyanka, who joined in the roadshow for Sharma for his nomination filing, acknowledged greetings from people and said that she was happy to see old and new faces in the crowd.

“I will be here in Raebareli from May 6 till the end of the elections and we will work together,” she said.

She also posted a message for Kishori Lal Sharma on social media conveying her best wishes.

Hailing Sharma’s candidature, Priyanka said he has served the people of Raebareli and Amethi with dedication for years.

Priyanka wrote that she was happy that the Congress had chosen Sharma to contest the election from Amethi.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his mother and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, sister Priyanka and brother-in-law Robert Vadra arrived in a special plane at Fursatganj and went to the Bhuemau guest house to perform puja. Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot was also present on the occasion.

IANS

