Residents of Harijan Colony agree to relocate on conditions

Shillong, April 25: The second meeting between the Meghalaya government and the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) over the relocation of the residents from Harijan Colony, was held here on Monday.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong informed that Harijan Colony residents agreed for relocation on certain conditions, which the government has agreed to look into.

The HPC secretary Gurjit Singh listed the conditions for relocation, one of those being allocation of 200 square meters of land per family as well as construction expenses.