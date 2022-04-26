International TT stars to regale Tura with appearance

From Our Correspondent

TURA, April 25: Table tennis aficionados from the town of Tura are in for a treat with a slew of current and former players all set to be a part of a promotional event to be held at the Indoor Stadium in the town at 5 pm on Tuesday. The who’s who of Indian table tennis including Olympian, Achanta Sharath Kamal will be in Tura for the event with former Olympian Kamlesh Mehta, who is also the national observer of table tennis appointed by the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs to be a part of the promotion for the sport in Tura. Other players who are also confirmed to be a part of the lineup include India number 2, Sanil Shetty (Gold Medallist at the Commonwealth Games, 2018), Reeth Rishya (India Rank No 1) and Archana Kamath (Rank No 6 in world table tennis).