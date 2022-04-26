SSA Women’s League: Mawlai Nongkolew, register wins

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 25: Nongkolew SC and Mawlai SC won their respective Shillong Sports Association (SSA) Women’s Football League matches, here on Monday. IN the first match, Nongkolew slipped past Nongthymmai SC 1-0 after Banteilang Makri scored a 60th minute winner. Later, Mawlai’s Bahunlang Synrem scored a brace (9’ & 59’) while teammate Fedilia Emiwansaka Lamare scored the second goal in the 13th minute for a dominant 3-0 victory. On Tuesday, Lawei SC face Lumparing SC at 1 pm while Thynroit SC play PFR FA later at 3:30 pm.