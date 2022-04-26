Jowai town shut down as garbage heaps continue to stink

Jowai, April 26: The 36-hour lockdown called by the Dorbar Shnnong, Tympang and Ladthadlaboh in protest against failure of the state government to facilitate disposal of heaps of garbage lying in Iawmusiang- the main market of West Jaintia Hills, went off peacefully today but disrupted the normal life of the people.

All shops were closed. Some of the educational institution also remained closed while financial institution did not function during the lockdown period.

The 36-hour bandh started at 6 am on Tuesday and would continue till Wednesday evening.

The Jowai Municipality Board has failed to disposed of the huge quantity garbage collected from various localities of the town as the District Administration has failed to acquire a landfill site for the purpose.