Shillong College to organise football tourney

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 25: The Shillong College Sports Development Cell along with the Department of Physical Education will be organising an Invitational Football Tournament at the SAI STC Ground, NEHU from April 26-30.

According to a statement issued by the college, a total of are 8 teams will be participating in the tournament. The participating teams include St Anthony’s College, Sankardev College, Khadsawphra College, Buddha Bhanu Saraswati College, Shillong Commerce College, Synod College, Shillong C. H/S Education and Shillong College.