SCA (B), East Garo Hills claim victories

SHILLONG, April 25: The Shillong Cricket Association (B) and East Garo Hills teams won their respective matches in the Inter District U-19 Boys Cricket Tournament, here on Monday.

In Group A of Zone 1, SCA (B) defeated Ri-Bhoi by four wickets in Jowai, while in Zone 2 EGH beat South Garo Hills by 68 runs in Tura. Both winners thus consolidated their hold on their respective group/zone with two wins in two games.

In the first match, Ri-Bhoi won the toss and batted first but were dismissed for a paltry 64 as SCA (B)’s Pushkar Raj (3/10), Basant Chettri (3/15) and Angkit Tamang (3/27) ripped through the batting lineup. Reshab Subedi scored 23 for Ri-Bhoi.

SCA (B) lost six wickets but came through with Raj hitting 15 not out and player-of-the-match Chettri an unbeaten 10. Md Siraj Ali took 2/13.

Later, EGH were out for 184 in 30.1 overs after winning the toss. Kapil G Momin top-scored with 31. Anup Saha (3/18) was the pick of the bowlers.

SGH were all out for 116 with Griksil G Marak (41) top-scoring. Player-of-the-match Bilgrak G Sangma scalped 3/17, while Gulgul Sangma bagged 4/24 and Chimbara Sangma 2/26.