NPP to become a big regional force in NE soon: Conrad

Shillong, April 27: The president of the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma today said the party was one of the fastest growing parties in the country while foreseeing the NPP to be one of the biggest regional forces in the Northeast in the near future.

He was addressing a gathering of hundreds of youth members of the National People’s Youth Front (NPYF), a youth wing of the National People’s Party (NPP) at U Soso Tham Auditorium here in the State Youth Conference, 2022.

Youth members from different parts of the state thronged the U Soso Tham Auditorium to take part in the event.