Rankireddy-Shetty sails into Round 2

Manila (Philippines), April 26: India’s top doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty cruised to the second round of the Badminton Asia Championships with a straight game win here on Tuesday.

The world number 7 and third seeded Indian duo hardly broke a sweat to register a 21-13 21-9 victory against the Thai pair of Apiluk Gaterahong and Natchanon Tulamok. Satwik and Chirag will next lock horns with Japan’s Akiro Koga and Taichi Saito in the second round.

Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto also advanced to the second round of the mixed doubles eventgetting the better of Hong Kong’s Law Cheuk Him and Yeung Nga Ting 21-15 21-17.

However, it was the end of the road for the men’s doubles duo of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala lost to Kang Minhyuk and Kim Wonho of South Korea 10-21 21-19 16-21.

They will take on the winners of the tie between South Korea’s Kim Wonho and Jeong Na Eun and Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing of Malaysia.

MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila take on fourth seeds Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia in the men’s doubles, while the mixed doubles Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan meet Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianiti of Indonesia. (PTI)