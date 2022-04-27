SSA Women’s League: PFR FA defeat Thynroit 2-0

SHILLONG, April 26: PFR FA handed Thynroit SC a 2-0 loss while Lawei SC and Lumparing SC played out a goalless draw in their respective Shillong Sports Association Women’s Football League matches, here on Tuesday. In the first Group B game, Lawei and Lumparing were unable to find the decisive goal and finished 0-0. Later, PFR scored on either half to finish their Group A match against Thynroit 2-0. Ridalin Suting opened the scoring in the 33rd minute while Aetisha Lynten made it 2-0 in the 51st, via a penalty.