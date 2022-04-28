East Garo Hills beat Tura, qualify for state final

Shillong, April 27: East Garo Hills (EGH) qualified for the final of the Meghalaya Cricket Association’s Inter District U-19 Boys Cricket Tournament from Zone 2 with a seven-run victory over second-placed Tura District Cricket Association after a fierce battle in Tura, on Wednesday.

Also, Shillong CA (A) defeated SCA (B) by 30 runs and are almost assured of a place in the Zone 1 final in Jowai.

The top team from the single group Zone 2 will advance to the final. Zone 1 is split into two groups and there will be a zonal final on April 30 to decide which team progresses to the final.

In Tura, EGH won the toss against Tura District Cricket Association (TDCA) and batted first but lost their opening batter for a golden duck. EGH were bundled out for 126 in 22.3 overs. Tail-ender Bilgrak Sangma top-scored with 27 off 31 balls. Jadilbirth Marak and Chigrik R Marak contributed 20 runs each. Denikcheng Marak bowled excellently, claiming figures of 5/19.

TDCA were 79/7 at one point but Mishra’s run-a-ball unbeaten 23 gave the side hope. However, they still required 13 to win off the last over but Chimbara Sangma bowled four dot balls to leave TDCA stranded at 119/8. Jadilbirth claimed 3/22 and was named Player-of-the-Match.

In Jowai, SCA (A) won the toss and batted first, posting 171 all out in 28.4 overs in a 35 over match. Mrinal Das smashed his way to 86 off just 48 deliveries, which included 14 fours and a couple of sixes. Mrityunjay Bharali also hit 47 off 42 as the pair put on 126 for the first wicket.

But a collapse saw the A-team lose all 10 wickets for just 45 runs. Basant Chettri (4/26) was the most successful bowler, along with Jerimaiah L Kynshi (2/23) and Angkit Tamang (2/43).

Chasing, SCA (B) lacked a big partnership and their top scorer was Ayush Sharma with 23. Mrinal scalped 4/12 for a superlative all-round performance and he was named player-of-the-match. Raghav Magotra (2/28) and Navin Kumar (2/31) were also among the wickets as the Bs were all out for 141 in 27.1 overs.

SCA (A) are now on top of Group A with 8 points, the same as SCA (B) but with a better net run rate. Ri-Bhoi (on four points) have a mathematical chance of overtaking SCA (A) if they beat East Khasi Hills tomorrow but they would need a huge victory to do so. Meanwhile, South Garo Hills will face North Garo Hills tomorrow in Tura in a match for pride.