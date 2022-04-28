ECB looks for 2 separate coaches

London, April 27: England are set to return to a split-coaching structure after ECB’s new Managing Director Rob Key made his first major decision by advertising for two new head coaches.

The split in roles is on expected lines as Key had previous called for it while working as a pundit.

Both coaches will report directly to Key and be “accomplished strategists with clear and ambitious plans for how they will develop and build success for English cricket moving forward,” according to the advertisement. The deadline for applications for the head coach roles is May 6.

Key, who was appointed England’s new managing director earlier this month, will begin the first-round of interviews from May 9 and 10. England previously had two separate head coaches between 2012 and 2014 with Andy Flower (Tests) and Ashley Giles (T20s and ODIs) at the helm.

Chris Silverwood had missed multiple limited-overs series due to a packed schedule. (PTI)