After Assam, Meghalaya, Trinamool announces 132-member Tripura committee

Former West Bengal Minister Rajib Banerjee, who is the Trinamool Congress’ Tripura state in-charge, said that Subal Bhowmik has been appointed as the Tripura state president while a six-member Core Committee has been constituted to lead the party in the state.

“Mamata Banerjee will lead the Tripura unit and protect the people of Tripura from the atrocities of the BJP and their goons,” Rajib Banerjee told the media and claimed that the Trinamool Congress is now the main opposition party in Tripura.

He said that during the civic polls in Tripura last year, Trinamool Congress emerged as the principal opposition party with over 20 per cent vote share.

Congress-turned-Trinamool’s Rajya Sabha member Sushmita Dev and former BJP MLA Ashish Das were included in the Core Committee.

Bhowmik, who last year quit the Congress and joined the Trinamool Congress, said that they would carry forward the ideology and dream of Mamata Banerjee to oust the BJP from power in the next year’s assembly elections.

Former Congress MLA Bhowmik before joining the Congress in 2020 for the second time was in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for a few years.

In the 132-member state committee, there are 8 vice-presidents, 5 general secretaries, 14 secretaries, 7 joint secretaries and 72 executive members.

Besides, the Trinamool Congress has also announced frontal units of women, youth, scheduled tribe and scheduled caste. The Trinamool Congress last week appointed former Assam Congress President Ripun Bora as the president of Trinamool’s state (Assam) unit while former Meghalaya Chief Minister and Congress leader Mukul M. Sangma was earlier appointed as the state (Meghalaya) President.

Sangma and 11 other MLAs of Meghalaya had quit Congress and last year joined the Trinamool Congress, which is now the main opposition party in the hill state.

IANS