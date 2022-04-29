CM launches Ginger Mission, inaugurates school in Tura

Interacting with farmers during the launched of the Ginger Mission, Conrad, who was accompanied by North Tura MLA Thomas A Sangma besides other dignitaries, said that a total of Rs 121 cr has been earmarked for the next three years for the implementation of the programme, which includes establishment of processing units, imparting training and marketing linkage

He said that the core objective of the mission is to increase the production of ginger from 60 MT per annum to 150 MT per annum in the next three years, and ensure that Meghalaya becomes one of the largest producers of ginger in the country.

He informed that Meghalaya government has initiated different programmes for the welfare of farmers like piggery mission, jackfruit mission, poultry mission, goatry mission, promotion of SHGs, and the largest farmers collectivisation programme FOCUS.

Stating that in the last four years, the Government through different farmers programmes have mobilised more than Rs 1000 cr, he said, “For effective utilisation of the funds and schemes, we need to ensure that people at the grassroots are well informed about this programme and take maximum advantage with the formation of cooperatives societies, SHGs and producers group”.

Also informing that Meghalaya has close to about 4.5 lakh farmers which will make it difficult for the State machinery to reach out to them directly, he urged different individuals and organisations to come together to initiate formation of cooperative and multi-purpose societies.

During the programme, the Chief Minister also distributed cheques amounting to Rs 27.60 lakhs to 40 Producer Groups (PGs). It is to be mentioned that till date, 287 PGs covering 1876 households with Rs 1.8 cr have been disbursed so far in Rongram Block. The Chief Minister also distributed bee-keeping boxes under Apiculture Mission 2.0 to beneficiaries.

In Tura, while inaugurating the new school building at Akonggre, the Chief Minister said that the Government has accorded top priority for the education sector. He informed that out of Rs16000 cr of the total expenditure which is incurred by the State, around Rs 2700 cr is spent annually for the education, which includes salaries of teachers and development of learning facilities and infrastructure.

Informing that close to 20 percent of the total State budget is accorded for education, he said that different interventions to upgrade school infrastructure in the State has been initiated by the Government. He added that apart from Rs 200 cr which was allocated for upgradation of elementary schools across the State an additional Rs170 cr has been earmarked this year.

According to the Chief Minister, more than 2500 Government LP schools will be renovated and repaired at a lump sum cost of Rs 2 – 3 lakhs in the next six months while a sum of about Rs 45 lakhs each would be provided to about 78 Government LP Schools, which are in dilapidated condition for their repairs. Conrad also informed that 11 secondary and higher secondary schools will be given financial sanction of about Rs 3-4 cr for overhaul of infrastructure and learning facilities.

On the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), he said that the State Government has written to the University Grants Commission for establishment of CUET test centres across the 12 districts of the State. He also urged the students to appear for the CUET exam.

It is worth mentioning that the school building was built at an estimated cost of Rs1.47 cr under Asian Development Bank’s Supporting Human Capital Development in Meghalaya and implemented by the Education Department, Govt of Meghalaya.The new building includes classrooms, science lab, computer lab and digital classrooms.